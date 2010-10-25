Founder and FormerPresident, Hearst Entertainment& Syndication: Raymond Joslin

Perhaps Raymond Joslin’s greatest talent

is his ability to see potential.

Joslin, 73, got his start in the cable

industry nearly 40 years ago, when he

drove around to city council meetings

in Ohio—and later other states—and

convinced council members to award

franchise licenses to the company where he served as

co-founder and vice president. That was the start of

Continental Cablevision, founded by Amos Hostetter,

which later became Media One and then AT&T, and is

now part of Comcast.

At that time, cable was a way to deliver over-the-air

television to remote markets. The notion that it would

evolve into hundreds of distinct programming networks,

among other things, was only a bare glimmer in

the minds of even the most visionary, though Joslin saw

reason to remain committed and confident.

“In 1960, there were about 2 million cable subscribers,”

says Joslin. “These were all rural subscribers, and just the

promise of bringing this service into the cities was a huge

opportunity. No one had a crystal ball that could predict

what would happen, but we all knew that it was good, that

it was going to grow, that we were going to grow with it

and that it was a great place to be in the world.”

To continue growing Continental Cablevision’s systems,

Joslin moved his young family out to Stockton,

Calif., to secure cable franchises there. He remained with

Continental until 1979, then spent about a year working

on his own, trying to acquire and build California cable

franchises. In January 1980, Hearst called.

“Their objectives were, first, to start a new division of

Hearst that would buy and build cable systems, which I

had already been doing for nearly 20 years. The second

was to take Hearst’s magazines into television. And the

third was to develop a strategy and a business plan around

what we then called electronic publishing,” said Joslin,

who was hired as president, cable communications group.

Joslin worked on all three of those objectives, but his

main focus was creating cable networks. Early in Joslin’s

tenure, Hearst CEO Frank Bennack—who worked closely

with ABC’s founding chairman, Leonard Goldenson—introduced

Joslin to ABC’s Herb Granath. Granath, like Joslin,

had been hired to develop cable networks.

Luckily for both companies, Joslin and Granath immediately

hit it off. The pair formed a joint venture

between ABC and Hearst in January 1981. The initial

idea was to launch an arts network to air events that

didn’t compete with the broadcast networks and didn’t

threaten ABC’s owned stations or affiliates.

“Announcing to our affiliates

that we were getting into

the cable business wasn’t going

to be greeted with cheers,”

recalls Granath, now co-chairman

of Crown Media and vice

chairman of Central European

Media. “The least threatening

approach was an arts network.

We also believed that cable

was going to be a series of

specialty networks.

“Later, we found out that

people who loved arts programming

were not TV viewers, ” Granath says wryly.

To get their network on the

air, Joslin and Granath leased

time on the same satellite transponders

that carried kids’ network Nickelodeon. The pair figured Nick’s audience went to bed at 8 p.m., leaving

room for their network. They got the first year for free, the

second for $1 million and the third for $2 million.

When they went back to renew for year four, they had

had enough success that the fees had increased exponentially.

That drove them to look for another solution.

“That was the best thing that could have happened to

us,” says Joslin. “We knew that Hearst and ABC had to

get serious about being in this business. We had to step

up to the plate and lease a

full-time transponder.”

Meanwhile, NBC, then

owned by RCA, was

looking to unload its own

struggling Entertainment

Network. A new entity,

the Arts and Entertainment

Network, was born,

mostly filled with inexpensive

arts programming

acquired by Granath from

overseas. Later, that name

was shortened to A&E.

Joslin and Granath did

something similar with

Lifetime, which launched

as Daytime, another network

that aired on leased

transponder space. Lifetime

tried to make the

most of content from

Hearst’s magazines.

“In both of those cases,

our best-case scenario financial projection was

to break even in three years,” says Joslin. “The worst-case was five years. In

both cases, it took over seven years.”

“Our enemy was time, because the thing that would

make our investments pay off was the growth of cable

subscribers,” says Granath. “That was happening, [but]

we both would have liked to see it happen more quickly.

As Tom Murphy, who took over ABC when Cap Cities

bought ABC in the mid-’80s, said, ‘You guys are losing

money, but you are trending well.’”

Vision, patience and confidence eventually paid off. “The combination of these networks has been spectacular, ” says Joslin, who along the way spearheaded the acquisition

of a 20% interest in ESPN and added The Biography

Channel, The History Channel and other nets to

A&E’s stable. “Today, we are looking at well over $10 billion

in revenue and more than $4 billion in pretax profits.”

A&E CEO Abbe Raven calls Joslin a “renaissance

man,” a term more than one person has used to describe

him. “Ray had a vision that there was great potential in

the cable television business, both on the distribution

side and later on the programming side,” Raven says.

Joslin is as talented at seeing the potential in people

as he is in business. One of the things he’s proudest of

is his contribution to education, particularly a scholarship

fund he set up in his family’s name at his alma

mater, Connecticut’s Trinity College. Each year, he has

breakfast with the Joslin Family scholars, who are able

to attend Trinity due to his contributions.

Joslin himself attended Trinity on a scholarship—after

being raised in foster

homes—and he loves few

things more than to give

back to the institution that

allowed him to rise past

his early hardships. When

it comes to recognizing a

person’s potential, the

phrase “it takes one to

know one” applies to the

man himself.

“Ray Joslin is the closest

thing to a modern-day

Horatio Alger figure that

I’ve ever known in my

whole life,” says Dr. James

F. Jones Jr., Trinity’s president. “However great Ray

Joslin’s business career

has been, it pales in comparison

to the unbelievable

good he’s done as a

philanthropist and as a living

example of how philanthropy

and scholarship

can transform someone’s

life.”