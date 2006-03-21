Foundation’s Going Fishing

The Broadcasters’ Foundation, which provides financial assistance to media folk who have fallen on hard times through no fault of their own, is sponsoring its second annual "Celebrity Offshore Challlenge," a deep-sea fishing competition May 19-21 in Nassau, The Bahamas.

So far, 60 or so broadcasters have signed on, and foundation president Gordon Hastings says there may be room for a few more. Celebrities include comedian Steve Harvey, singer-songwriter Taj Mahal, blues guitar great Sammy Blue, and rock and blues guitarist Steve Cropper.

A captained ship costs $2,700 and holds four anglers; $2,000 of that goes to the charity. American Media Services Brokerage is sponsoring a Saturday-night awards buffet at the RIU Hotel and Resort where the foundation has reserved a block of rooms. But getting to Nassau--and the rooms themselves--is not part of the package.

The tournament is co-chaired by Inner City Broadcast Holdings Vice Chair Skip Finley and the The Radio Advertising Bureau’s President and CEO Gary Fries. Call Hastings at 203-862-8577 for details.