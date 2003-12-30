Fort Worth Station to Debut 4 p.m. Newscast

KTVT(TV) Fort Worth, Texas, will add a new hour-long 4 p.m. newscast starting Jan. 5.

It will be anchored by Jody Dean, formerly of KDFW-TV Dallas, and Maria Arita, whose background mixes news with TV acting stints on Dallas, Walker, Texas Ranger and movie roles in Jailbirds and Universal Soldiers.

The hour newscast replaces syndicated fare Millionaire and Hollywood Squares. Squares is moving to 11 a.m., while Millionaire is moving off the station. It will now air at 12:37 a.m. and 3 p.m. on co-owned UPN affiliate KTXA(TV).