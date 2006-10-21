Forston Named VP of Production

Warner Horizon Television, the newly formed television company focused on lower-budgeted scripted and reality primetime series for cable and broadcast, is stepping up production, naming 13-year Warner Bros. veteran production and operations executive Kevin E. Fortson as senior VP of production.

Fortson most recently served as senior VP of operations for Warner Bros. Studio Facilities, a position to which he was named in 2004. Earlier, he spent 11 years at Telepictures Prods., ending his tenure there as senior VP of production.