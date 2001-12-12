Former Zahn producer defects

Former Fox News Channel senior producer David Clark is reuniting with his

former colleague Paula Zahn at Cable News Network.

Clark, who was most recently senior producer for Fox News' The Big Story

with John Gibson, has defected to rival CNN to work on Zahn's morning

show.

Clark also has worked with the show's executive producer, Kathy O'Hearn, when

the two were ABC staffers.

After New Year's, Zahn's program, temporarily called Mornings with Paula

Zahn since its hasty launch Sept. 12, will get an official name and a new

set.

The show's permanent home, a street-level studio in the Time-Life Building in

midtown Manhattan, will be ready in June.