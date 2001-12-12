Former Zahn producer defects
Former Fox News Channel senior producer David Clark is reuniting with his
former colleague Paula Zahn at Cable News Network.
Clark, who was most recently senior producer for Fox News' The Big Story
with John Gibson, has defected to rival CNN to work on Zahn's morning
show.
Clark also has worked with the show's executive producer, Kathy O'Hearn, when
the two were ABC staffers.
After New Year's, Zahn's program, temporarily called Mornings with Paula
Zahn since its hasty launch Sept. 12, will get an official name and a new
set.
The show's permanent home, a street-level studio in the Time-Life Building in
midtown Manhattan, will be ready in June.
