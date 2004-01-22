Former WMAQ-TV Anchor Marin Mulls Return

WMAQ-TV Chicago is apparently in discussions with its former top anchor-reporter, Carol Marin, about returning to the station.

A source confirmed a story by the Chicago Sun Times’ Robert Feder that Marin could be making the move back to the station she quit in 1997.

Her highly publicized resignation was prompted by the station’s decision to employ talk show host and former Cincinnati Mayor Jerry Springer as a commentator. If she does return, it is expected to be as a feature reporter, not an anchor. After leaving WMAQ-TV, Marin got an anchor post at CBS’s WBBM-TV and also did pieces for 60 Minutes until her contract ran out in July 2002.

Asked at the time if she’d return to local TV, she said, "I still love local news. Anything is possible."