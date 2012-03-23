Former WBRE GM Abitabilo Takes Over Cruise Franchise

Lou Abitabilo, former general manager at WBRE Wilkes Barre-Scranton, has kicked off a new career as an owner of a CruiseOne franchise. Abitabilo describes his role as offering "guidance in selecting cruise ships, itineraries and savings of up to 50% on all major cruise lines, while offering a broad range of vacations ranging from family reunions at sea and honeymoon cruises to corporate meetings, incentives and ship charters."

Abitabilo retired from Nexstar's WBRE in January, wrapping up a long career in local television. Robert Bee succeeded him in DMA No. 54.

"I am truly excited about this opportunity which will enable me to become involved in an industry that I have great interest in, and to utilize my skills, knowledge and business acumen for the benefit of those who like to take cruises for personal or professional reasons," he said in an email to colleagues.

The CruiseOne website describes its outfit as "providing attention to detail and expert advice to every customer. Each independently owned and operated business combines the latest technology with old-fashioned customer service. Our computerized best fare search program enables cruise specialists to identify excellent values on all major cruise lines."

Abitabilo aims to have his CruiseOne franchise up and running in May.