Former Top Genachowski Aide Lazarus Named Tribune General Counsel

Edward Lazarus, former FCC chief of staff, has been named executive

VP and general counsel for Tribune Co.

Lazarus exited the commission a year ago, moving to Los Angeles,

where he had been an attorney with Akin Gump before joining the FCC in June

2009 and before that an LA prosecutor.

At the time, hetold B&C he did not know what

his next job would be.

Lazarus succeeds David Eldersveld, who joined Tribune in

2005 and remains with the company as a "special adviser."