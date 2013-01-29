Former Top Genachowski Aide Lazarus Named Tribune General Counsel
Edward Lazarus, former FCC chief of staff, has been named executive
VP and general counsel for Tribune Co.
Lazarus exited the commission a year ago, moving to Los Angeles,
where he had been an attorney with Akin Gump before joining the FCC in June
2009 and before that an LA prosecutor.
At the time, hetold B&C he did not know what
his next job would be.
Lazarus succeeds David Eldersveld, who joined Tribune in
2005 and remains with the company as a "special adviser."
