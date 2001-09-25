Former Survivor winner gets probation

Ex-Survivor champ Richard Hatch reportedly was sentenced to one year's probation Monday for domestic assault.

AP reports Hatch, 40, said he planned to appeal the ruling handed down by Newport County District Court Judge Robert K. Pirraglia. Hatch told a local radio station the ruling was "ludicrous."

Hatch's former boyfriend, Glenn Boyanowski, accused him of assaulting him last month.

Hatch, who won $1 million on CBS's first Survivor series, is currently a radio host on a Boston station.