Former Sony PlayStation Vue Chief Benefield Quietly Resurfaces at T-Mobile
He’s held the title of VP of entertainment since March, helping the Uncarrier launch its revamped TVision pay TV service
Dwayne Benefield, who captained the pioneering Sony PlayStation Vue virtual pay TV service until its shuttering in January, has resurfaced at T-Mobile, under of the title of VP of entertainment.
Benefield made somewhat of a surprise appearance Tuesday morning, when T-Mobile posted a prerecorded video presentation for press of its revamped TVision pay TV platform. Benefield made an appearance, alongside T-Mobile CEO Mike Seivert and several other executives involved in the video launch.
Also read: T-Mobile Unveils Revamped TVision Pay-TV Service
On his LinkedIn profile, Benefield says he’s been with T-Mobile since March, “Leading strategy, growth and customer engagement for Entertainment products and services.”
The services he helps create, Benefield adds, “Will leverage T-Mobile’s national wireless network, retail footprint and award-winning customer care to deliver uncarrier entertainment experiences to consumers rapidly moving to streaming media.”
