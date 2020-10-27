Former Sony PlayStation Vue Chief Benefield Quietly Resurfaces at T-Mobile

Dwayne Benefield, who captained the pioneering Sony PlayStation Vue virtual pay TV service until its shuttering in January, has resurfaced at T-Mobile, under of the title of VP of entertainment.

Benefield made somewhat of a surprise appearance Tuesday morning, when T-Mobile posted a prerecorded video presentation for press of its revamped TVision pay TV platform. Benefield made an appearance, alongside T-Mobile CEO Mike Seivert and several other executives involved in the video launch.

On his LinkedIn profile, Benefield says he’s been with T-Mobile since March, “Leading strategy, growth and customer engagement for Entertainment products and services.”

The services he helps create, Benefield adds, “Will leverage T-Mobile’s national wireless network, retail footprint and award-winning customer care to deliver uncarrier entertainment experiences to consumers rapidly moving to streaming media.”