Former Sony Executive Warner Joins Litton Entertainment
Tom Warner, an independent consultant and most recently senior vice president of domestic sales for Sony Pictures Television, joined Litton Entertainment as VP, regional sales.
Litton is an independent distributor with shows including Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures, Baywatch and Pimp My Ride.
At Sony, Warner helped to sell shows including Seinfeld, Mad About You, Married with Children, Just Shoot Me, The Nanny and King of Queens.
