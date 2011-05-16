Former Sirius Topper Clayton Steps In For Ergen As Dish President, CEO

Charlie Ergen is stepping down as president and chief executive officer of Dish Network next month.

Remaining as chairman, Ergen, the co-founder of the nation's No. DBS satellite provider, will be succeeded in the aforementioned operational roles by former Sirius Satellite Radio chairman Joseph Clayton, effective June 20. Clayton has also been named to Dish's board of directors.

Clayton previously served as chairman of Sirius Satellite Radio Inc. from November 2004 through July 2008 and served as CEO of Sirius from 2001 through 2004. Prior to joining Sirius, Clayton served as president of Global Crossing North America, as president and CEO of Frontier Corp. and as executive vice president of Marketing and Sales for the Americas and Asia of Thomson S.A.

"Joe is a 38-year veteran of the consumer electronics, telecommunications and satellite communications industries and I am pleased to have him lead Dish Network as president and CEO," said Ergen in a statement. "Joe brings an enormous amount of executive-level experience in the satellite and consumer electronics industries, including positions at RCA, General Electric and Thomson, and we look forward to his leadership as we continue to deliver video entertainment into the future."



Click here to read the full story on Multichannel News.