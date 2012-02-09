Former NAMB President Al Perry Dies

Al Perry, former president of the National Association of Media Brokers (NAMB), has died. He was 83 and suffered from Parkinson's disease, according to an official with the association.



Perry, with partner Jack Satterfield, founded Denver-based Satterfield & Perry in 1988, following a lengthy career in radio and TV station on-air positions and radio station sales and management in Colorado.



"Al was a dyed-in-the-wool broadcaster who set a high professional standard for the brokerage community," said Jody McCoy, NAMB president, in a statement. "All of us owe him a debt of gratitude."



Perry was also former President of the Colorado Broadcaster's Association and of the Denver Ad Club.



NAMB pointed out that Perry was the third prominent media broker to have died in the past six months. The others were Jim Gammon of Gammon Miller and Vince Pepper of Patrick Communications, NAMB's founding counsel.



Funeral services are private and the former second lieutenant will be buried in a military cemetery in Colorado.