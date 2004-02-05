Former MTV Exec Miller Inks Development Deal

Former MTV: Music Television executive vice president of original series and animation John Miller has signed a development deal with Telepictures Productions to develop and produce programming for network, cable and syndication.

"John has been involved in some truly ground-breaking, cutting-edge television and he has a proven track record of being ahead of the curve with programming that clicks with young audiences," said Hilary Estey McLoughlin, executive VP and general manager of Telepictures Productions.

At MTV, Miller executive produced some of the network’s top-rated shows, including Jackass, The Tom Green Show and Making the Band.

He also was the executive in charge of The Real World, Road Rules and Loveline. Prior to working at MTV, Miller was director of development at Foxlab.