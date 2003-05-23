Former LIN TV exec dies

C. Robert Ogren Jr., former vice president of engineering and operations for

LIN Television Corp., died May 18 in New Bedford, Mass. He was 59.

He joined LIN in 1990, following a stint at WBAL-TV Baltimore, where he was

director of engineering. Besides WBAL-TV, he also worked at WTEV-TV

Jacksonville, Fla.; WBZ-TV Boston; and WLNE(TV) New Bedford, Mass., his

hometown. Ogren retired from LIN Television last December, citing health

reasons.

He also served as chairman for the local chapter of the Society of Broadcast

Engineers.

Ogren is survived by his wife, Jocelyn; son, Christopher; daughters, Danielle

and Jennifer; and his mother, Margery Solomon.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Diabetes Foundation of Rhode Island

Inc., 1007 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914.