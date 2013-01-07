Former KCET Host Huell Howser Dies

Huell Howser, the iconic former program host on KCET Los

Angeles, has died. He was 67 and a cause of death has not been released.





The folksy Howser retired in November after hosting California's Gold, Visiting With Huell Howser and other travelogues.





"This is a tremendous personal and professional loss to

his friends and colleagues, as well as his legions of fans," read a

statement on KCET.org. "Huell elevated the simple joys and undiscovered

nuggets of living in our great state. He made the magnificence and power of

nature seem accessible by bringing it into our living rooms. Most importantly,

he reminded us to find the magic and wonderment in our lives every day."





According to the Huell Howser Productions website, the

Tennessee native's TV jobs also included WSM (now WSMV) Nashville, WCBS New

York and KCBS Los Angeles.