Former Gregg Aide Joins NAB Congressional Shop

John Lively, former aide to Sen. Judd Gregg (R-N.H.) Monday joins NAB’s congressional lobbying team as director of government relations. Lively comes to NAB from Intrado, a technology company specializing in emergency 911 services, where he was director of federal relations.

Prior to joining Intrado in 2001, Lively had been a Gregg staffer since 1994. Lively served as Gregg’s liaison to the Senate Budget Committee and the Appropriations Subcommittee overseeing the FCC. Before joining Gregg’s staff, Lively was doorkeeper in the U.S. Senate from 1991-1992.

He graduated from Marquette University in 1991 with a degree in political science. Lively reports to John Orlando, NAB executive vice president for government relations.