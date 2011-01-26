Former GemStar Executive VP Named Hogan Lovells Managing Partner
Stephen Kay,
former Executive VP and general counsel of GemStar TV Guide, has been
named managing partner of the L. A. office of law firm Hogan Lovells. He
succeeds Neil O'Hanlon, who will continue
to litigate for the company.
Kay has been
a member of the firm's corporate practice since joining what was then
Hogan & Hartson in 2009 from Gemstar. He had been an attorney in
Hogan & Hartson's New York office before joining
Gemstar in 2003.
Kay was busy
at Gemstar, navigating an SEC accounting fraud investigation,
shareholder suits, NASDAQ de-listing, and patent/antitrust litigation on
the way to a successful $2.8 billion merger.
