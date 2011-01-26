Former GemStar Executive VP Named Hogan Lovells Managing Partner

Stephen Kay,

former Executive VP and general counsel of GemStar TV Guide, has been

named managing partner of the L. A. office of law firm Hogan Lovells. He

succeeds Neil O'Hanlon, who will continue

to litigate for the company.



Kay has been

a member of the firm's corporate practice since joining what was then

Hogan & Hartson in 2009 from Gemstar. He had been an attorney in

Hogan & Hartson's New York office before joining

Gemstar in 2003.



Kay was busy

at Gemstar, navigating an SEC accounting fraud investigation,

shareholder suits, NASDAQ de-listing, and patent/antitrust litigation on

the way to a successful $2.8 billion merger.

