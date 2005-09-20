Former Frogger Jons HorseTV

Craig MacEachern, former VP of on-air production and facilities at the former Frog net, The WB, has joined new cable net, the HorseTV Channel, as senior VP, production, overseeing all original production.

In addition, Mitch Miler, director of marketing for the National High School Rodeo Association, has joined the channel as VP, sponsorship and sales.

In addition to wrassling up some advertisers, Miller will be able to keep any stray HorseTV execs in line. He is a former professional cowboy, competing in steer wrestling, tie-down roping and team roping.

The digital, ad-supported channel is targeted for an Oct. 27 launch. It has currently gotten carriage on G Force Cable in Aiken, S.C. (big horse country, including the Gold Cup Polo Tournament).