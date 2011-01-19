Former FCC Official Joins Dow Lohnes
Michael Pryor, former deputy chief of the policy and program planning division of the FCC's Common Carrier Bureau, has joined D.C. law firm Dow Lohnes as a member, specializing in communication, policy and regulation.
He will counsel clients on, among other things, roaming and interconnection regulation of VoIP and IP-based services.
Pryor comes to Dow Lohnes from his most recent posting at law firm Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.
