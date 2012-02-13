Former Comcast Lobbyist Darlene Payne Dies
Darlene Payne, former Comcast lobbyist, died Feb. 12, in McKeesport, Pa., according to obituary notice relayed by the Broadband Cable Association of Pennsylvania.
According to BCAP, she was a driving force behind its Cable Heritage celebrations. "Darlene was a great lady," added American Cable Association president Matt Polka. "The best. She loved cable, but even more she loved her friends in cable."
Survivors include a son, Jack Everett, of Allentown, Pa.
