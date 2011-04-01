Former CBS, NAB ExecTaylor Dies

Sherril Wightman Taylor, 87, the former CBS and

National Association of Broadcasters executive, died March 30 at Southwestern

Vermont Medical Center.

Taylor was a longtime VP, affiliate relations, for CBS as

well as VP at NAB, but his career also included

producing the Kukla, Fran & Ollie show on NBC, chairing the International

Radio & Television Society, and consulting for the U. S. Information

Agency--he received a citation from President Reagan for that work, according

to a bio supplied by his famly.

Taylor was a

graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and served in the

Merchant Marines.

His other career credits include president and chairman of

the International Radio and Television Foundation, chairman of the

International Radio and Television Society, chairman of the Community Action

Network, and chairman of the Voice of America (VOA) Advisory Committee and

created America's

Global College Forum at VOA.

Survivors include his wife, Josephine Vermillion Taylor; a

daughter by a previous marriage, Sarah Taylor Lockhart; and two grandsons, Will

and Sam Lockhart; Mrs. Taylor's son and daughter-in-law, Harry L. Crumpacker III

and Michele Forney, and a brother, Phil Badham.

