Former CBS, NAB ExecTaylor Dies
Sherril Wightman Taylor, 87, the former CBS and
National Association of Broadcasters executive, died March 30 at Southwestern
Vermont Medical Center.
Taylor was a longtime VP, affiliate relations, for CBS as
well as VP at NAB, but his career also included
producing the Kukla, Fran & Ollie show on NBC, chairing the International
Radio & Television Society, and consulting for the U. S. Information
Agency--he received a citation from President Reagan for that work, according
to a bio supplied by his famly.
Taylor was a
graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and served in the
Merchant Marines.
His other career credits include president and chairman of
the International Radio and Television Foundation, chairman of the
International Radio and Television Society, chairman of the Community Action
Network, and chairman of the Voice of America (VOA) Advisory Committee and
created America's
Global College Forum at VOA.
Survivors include his wife, Josephine Vermillion Taylor; a
daughter by a previous marriage, Sarah Taylor Lockhart; and two grandsons, Will
and Sam Lockhart; Mrs. Taylor's son and daughter-in-law, Harry L. Crumpacker III
and Michele Forney, and a brother, Phil Badham.
A guest book for condolences is available here.
