Former Cable Guy Admits to Comcast Super Bowl Porn Hack

Case closed: A former Cox Communications employee in Arizona admitted in court this week that he inserted a brief hard-core porn clip into the 2009 Super Bowl broadcast carried on Comcast's Tucson system.

Prosecutors said 39-year-old Frank Tanori Gonzalez, formerly a Cox supervisor, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of computer tampering, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Under the plea agreement, Gonzalez will serve three years' probation and pay a $1,000 fine. If he successfully completes his probation, the crime will be designated a misdemeanor rather than a felony, according to the newspaper.

Gonzalez was arrested in February 2011 by the FBI and police in Marana, Ariz., in connection with the 37-second sex video that interrupted the feed of NBC affiliate KVOA-TV delivered to Comcast subs.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.