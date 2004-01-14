Former Benedek Chief Yager Buys TV Stations
James Yager, former head of Benedek Broadcasting until its merger with Gray Television in 2002, has struck a deal for three TV stations in midsized markets, two of which used to belong to Benedek.
Yager’s Barrington Broadcasting bought two stations from Chelsey Broadcasting Co., ABC affiliate WHOI-TV Quincy, Ill., and CBS affiliate KHQA-TV Quincy, Ill., and purchased NBC affiliate WEYI-TV Flint-Saginaw, Mich., from LIN TV.
The deal marks the first of what are expected to be a number of purchases in 2004 for Barrington, which was formed in 2003 and is heavily populated with former Benedek executives.
