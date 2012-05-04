Former Archivist Convicted of Selling National (Media) Treasures

The former chief of the National Archives and Records

Administration's (NARA) Motion Picture, Sounds and Recording Branch has been

convicted of selling off some of those national treasures to the highest

bidders on eBay.

A U.S. District Judge have Leslie Charles Waffen, 67, 18

months in prison for stealing, storing in his home, and selling over $80,0000

worth of sound recordings, including from the first televised World Series game

in 1948 featuring Red Barber, over a period of eight years, according to the

Department of Justice.

The conviction was based on DOJ's seizure of 4,806 sound

recordings, most of which came from the collection of a radio engineer for CBS,

NBC and Mutual Radio who donated his collection to the archives in the mid-1970s.

Waffen also sold master radio recordings of a Babe Ruth

interview from 1937 and the famous Herbert Morrison ("Oh, the

humanity") eyewitness account of the Hindenburg disaster.