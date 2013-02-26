Former ALTV Head Jim Hedlund Dies

James B. Hedlund, 69, former head of the Association of

Local Television Stations, died Feb. 23 in Aiken, S.C.

Hedlund was No. 2 at ALTV, assuming the top job in 1990,

succeeding Preston Padden, who left to head Disney's government relations

office. Hedlund remained until the association was shuttered in February 2002,

when he moved to Aiken and started a construction company.

"Jim was one of the smartest, nicest, and most able

people I ever met," says Padden, who went on to top posts at ABC, News

Corp., and is now heading a coalition of stations, many of them likely

independents, interested in selling spectrum. "He was just a brilliant guy

and a nice guy. He was like a pied piper bringing congressional and FCC

staffers to our conventions."

"For years, Jim Hedlund was a great friend and a fierce advocate for the interests of free and local broadcasting in Washington," said National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton. "His savvy leadership helped make INTV an impressive force at both the FCC and on Capitol Hill. NAB and the broadcast community mourns his passing."

Hedlund's service to the TV station industry came after long

service in government, including at the Department of Housing & Urban

Development and the Ford White House, where he was deputy director of the

Council on Wage and Price Stability and was also a speech writer. Hedlund also

spent four years on the Hill as Republican staff director of the Committee on

the Budget for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn, and a son, Steve.

A memorial service will be held at St. John United Methodist

Church in Aiken March 1. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aiken

SPCA, 401 Wire Rd., Aiken, SC 29805.