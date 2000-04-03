Forgive or Forget about it, its going

Twentieth Television's syndicated relationship strip, Forgive or Forget, became the first major strip to be canceled for the fall when it ceased production Friday.

The studio says that episodes will continue to be provided to stations through the end of the current broadcast season, with originals lasting through the May sweeps rating period.

"The economics of such a major enterprise make it impossible to continue beyond its current commitment without gaining higher ratings in a very short period of time. It was a difficult decision to make," said Twentieth in a statement.

The sophomore show was originally hosted by Mother Love, who was replaced midway through this season by Robin Givens in an attempt to inject some life into the ratings and to draw a younger demographic. Forgive or Forget has earned a 1.6 national household average rating season-to-date. In the recently concluded February sweeps, the show earned a 1.4 rating, a 26% drop from last year's 1.9 February sweeps rating.

The cancellation opens up shelf space for the fall on many UPN affiliates across the country. For example, the show currently airs on UPN affiliates WWOR-TV New York, at 4 p.m.; KCOP(TV) Los Angeles, at 10 a.m.; WPWR-TV Chicago, at 1 p.m.; WPSG-TV Philadelphia, at noon; and KPHK-TV San Francisco, also at noon.