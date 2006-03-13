Fore! a Good Cause

The Museum of Television & Radio Monday unveiled plans for its fourth annual Celebrity Golf Classic, which this year will take place Monday, April 10, at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

The tournament, which every year involves both industry executives and creative talent, benefits the Museum’s education programs and activities. Already signed up to play are actors Jeff Garlin, Dennis Haysbert, Joe Mantegna, Ed Marinaro, Bruce McGill, Kevin Nealon, Andy Richter, Kevin Sorbo and Peter Weller. The Insider host Pat O’Brien will emcee the post-tournament awards dinner.

The event is put together by the Museum’s golf committee, which is chaired by Sony Pictures Television President Steve Mosko. Also on the committee are Capital Research & Management’s Gordon Crawford, the Museum’s Barbara Dixon, Playboy’s Jim Griffiths, Paramount Television’s Greg Meidel, MGM Studios’ James Packer, Endeavor’s Rick Rosen, and Charlie Koones, president and publisher of the Variety Group, the parent of B&C.