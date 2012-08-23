Ford, Visa, DirecTV, Motorola and Lowe's on Board as Fox NFL Sponsors

DirecTV and Motorola have signed on as sponsors of Fox Sports' NFL coverage for the coming season, joining Ford, Visa and Lowe's, who have reupped their sponsorship of specific segments of the telecasts, according to sources familiar with the network's negotiations.

Ford will be the

sponsor of the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show for both its doubleheader and

single national games. Visa will be the halftime show sponsor for both. DirecTV

will be the sponsor of game breaks during the month of September and Motorola

will sponsor the game breaks during the October NFL telecasts. Lowe's will be the

sponsor of Fox's Sunday postgame NFL show The

OT.

As reported last

week, Fox, like most of the other NFL TV partners, is just north of 85% sold

out of its regular season NFL commercial inventory. Sources said Fox has not

finalized deals for its game breaks for November and December.

Through the first

two weeks of the NFL preseason, ESPN has televised three national games, Fox

has televised two and NBC has televised one, while CBS has yet to televise a

national NFL game. That will change this weekend during week three of the preseason,

where CBS will televise a national game on Friday at 8 p.m. -- the Chicago

Bears vs. the New York Giants -- and on Saturday at 8 p.m. -- the Houston

Texans vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Week three of the

preseason kicks off Thursday night when ESPN televises a game between the

Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans at 8. On Sunday afternoon, Fox will

air its third preseason game at 4 p.m. when the San Francisco 49ers play the

Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos. And on Sunday at 8 p.m., NBC will televise

the Carolina Panthers vs. the New York Jets.

Ratings in the

preseason have been mixed. ESPN's three game telecasts so far have averaged 4.5

million and a 1.9 18-49 rating. If you eliminate its one Thursday night game,

however, and include just the two Monday night games where it televises its

regular season games, the numbers jump a little to a 5.2 million viewer average

and a 2.1 18-49 rating. Last regular season, ESPN averaged 13.3 million viewers

for its Monday Night Football

package.

Fox, in its first

two preseason telecasts, has averaged 4.4 million viewers, down 28% from the

first two preseason games last year when it averaged 6.5 million. Its two-game

18-49 rating is 1.5, down 35% from last year's 2.3. One Fox insider said,

"We've had lousier matchups this preseason compared to last year, but no

one goes to bat to get better preseason games." Fox averaged 20.1

million viewers for its regular season Sunday games last season, and regardless

of preseason viewership, is expected to come close to that average again this

season.

NBC televised its

first NFL preseason game last Sunday night and drew the largest audience in the

preseason so far. Its telecast of the Indianapolis Colts with its much-lauded

rookie quarterback Andrew Luck vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers drew 9.5 million

viewers and a 3.2 18-49 rating. Last season, NBC averaged 21.5 million viewers

per Sunday night telecast, so its first preseason audience was a solid 45% of

that average.

CBS appears to have

the two most appealing games this weekend with last season's Super Bowl champion the

New York Giants playing the Chicago Bears on Friday night and 2010 Super Bowl

champs the New Orleans Saints playing the Houston Texans on Saturday night.

What could add to

the viewership of these national telecasts is that the third week of the

preseason is when the teams usually play their starting players for most of the

game. Then in the fourth and final week of the preseason, most teams rest their

starters to avoid any last-minute injuries before the start of the regular

season. Interestingly, with CBS, NBC, Fox and ESPN realizing that, none of them

will be televising a week four preseason game.

What makes those

fourth-week games even more unappealing to the networks is that three of them

will be played on Wednesday, Aug. 29, and the remaining 13 will be played on

Thursday, Aug. 30. That is because the regular NFL season opens on Wednesday, Sept.

5, with the annual NFL kickoff game. The remainder of the opening week games

then falls into the standard regular season schedule played and televised on

Sunday, except for ESPN's weekly Monday night game.

NBC will

televise the kickoff game on Sept. 5 when the Dallas

Cowboys play the New York Giants. Last year's kickoff game on NBC

between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints drew 27.2 million viewers.