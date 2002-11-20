Ford joins WBBM-TV

WBBM-TV Chicago has hired David Ford, vice president for the integrated sales

and marketing group at NBC Connect, to be its local sales manager.

The station has also hired Steve Mills, who has been a photographer at

WFLD-TV Chicago, to be news operations manager.

Producer and news manager Scott Keenan has been promoted and will now be

executive producer for investigations, heading WBBM-TV's newly expanded

investigative unit.