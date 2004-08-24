Football on Demand
TVN Entertainment Corp. has penned a deal with NFL Network to serve as primary provider of a wide range of video-on-demand services.
Under the terms of the deal, NFL Network will use TVN's technology to deliver VOD content, including extended highlights of NFL games, programs from the Emmy-award winning NFL Films library, and other NFL Network programs to cable partners who have signed affiliation agreements. TVN will use the TVNow rapid turnaround service, including VOD-related services such as encoding, metadata management, menu development, and distribution to U.S. cable operators.
NFL Network will also have access to TVN's PRI web-based asset management system, allowing thenetwork to track VOD programs and dynamically update metadata regarding their programs.
