FoodNetwork Launches In Ireland

Food Network launched on Tuesday September 6 in Ireland as

part of a carriage agreement with UPC Ireland.

The Irish cable systems are part of UPC, the European

division of Liberty Global, Inc.

"We're really pleased to add UPC Ireland to Food Network's

growing worldwide distribution," noted Nick Thorogood, managing director of

food network EMEA. "With this launch, the channel is fast becoming the key

international destination for lifestyle entertainment."

Since its international launch in November 2009, Food

Network has expanded to over 80 territories throughout Europe, the Middle East

and Africa.

Programming for the channel includes Chopped, Barefoot Contessa

with Ina Garten, Food Network

Challenge, Diners, Drive-ins and

Dives and 30 Minute Meals with

U.S. celebrity chef Rachael Ray as well as Gino

vs. Britain, a new series starring famed TV chef Gino D'Acampo.

D'Acampo was in Dublin to celebrate the channel's launch.