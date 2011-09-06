FoodNetwork Launches In Ireland
Food Network launched on Tuesday September 6 in Ireland as
part of a carriage agreement with UPC Ireland.
The Irish cable systems are part of UPC, the European
division of Liberty Global, Inc.
"We're really pleased to add UPC Ireland to Food Network's
growing worldwide distribution," noted Nick Thorogood, managing director of
food network EMEA. "With this launch, the channel is fast becoming the key
international destination for lifestyle entertainment."
Since its international launch in November 2009, Food
Network has expanded to over 80 territories throughout Europe, the Middle East
and Africa.
Programming for the channel includes Chopped, Barefoot Contessa
with Ina Garten, Food Network
Challenge, Diners, Drive-ins and
Dives and 30 Minute Meals with
U.S. celebrity chef Rachael Ray as well as Gino
vs. Britain, a new series starring famed TV chef Gino D'Acampo.
D'Acampo was in Dublin to celebrate the channel's launch.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.