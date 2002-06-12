Food unwraps summer marketing blitz

Food Network is teaming up with some big names on a multifaceted, six-week summer marketing campaign to promote weekly series Unwrapped.

The series gets up close and personal with some nostalgic food favorites,

including hot dogs, movie candy, frozen novelties and "crazy" drinks.

The title sponsor will be Kraft Foods Inc.'s Oscar Mayer. Other sponsors include AMC Theaters,

Just Born Inc. candy, Mills Corp. and Concord Confection Inc.'s Dubble Bubble.

Food is supporting the campaign with spot-cable buys in 12 major

markets; 30-second spots on co-owned E.W. Scripps Co. TV stations in Phoenix, Baltimore,

Tampa, Fla., Detroit, Cleveland and Cincinnati; and screen slides at AMC Theaters.

"Street teams" will be dispatched to major markets to dispense T-shirts,

beach balls, candy and tchotchkes while engaging passersby in games of ring toss,

bubble blowing and "ice cream stacking."

Show host Marc Summers will also be in Boston and New York to host live

events.

There will be a watch-and-win contest to drive traffic to foodtv.com.

But wait, there's more.

Banners featuring Food Network trivia will be flown along beaches in New

York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Boston.

The exact dollar amount has not been revealed, but it's clearly in the seven

figures.