Food Network Throwing a Hawaiian Wedding

Food Network’s Food Network Caters Your Wedding is back for a third season, and this time, they’re going to send the winning couple to Hawaii.

Interested couples can log onto www.foodnetwork.com to download the application to win a Hawaiian cruise that includes a designer wedding cake, a consultation with Brides magazine editors, a wedding ceremony on the beach and a reception meal catered by Food Network chefs. They also must send in a videotaped submission detailing why they should be the couple to get the package.

The wedding preparations and the wedding itself will be filmed for Food Network Caters Your Hawaiian Wedding, set to debut in June 2007, during the network's Wedding Weekend. Giada De Laurentiis from the network’s Everyday Italian will host the show.

Wedding's Las Vegas installation premiered June 10.