Food Network Picks up Rescue Chef

Food Network picked up Rescue Chef, a reality series that will see chef Danny Broome heading across the country to help everyday cooks solve culinary obstacles.

The premise of the series is very similar to Food 911, a popular series on the network that catapulted chefTyler Florence into the spotlight and made him one of the network’s most popular personalities.

The new show is meant to bolster the network’s “In the Kitchen” daytime lineup.

"Danny is a charismatic young chef who will charm viewers with his passion for cooking instruction and his energetic style in the kitchen," Food senior vice president of programming and production Bob Tuschman said in a statement. "Rescue Chef speaks to our viewers' real-life cooking struggles, and Danny averts their kitchen crises with humor and flair."

Food will debut the half-hour series March 1 at noon.