Food Network Gives ‘Wedding Cake Championship’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 17).

On the strength of 243 million TV ad impressions, a promo for Food Network’s Wedding Cake Championship tops our chart. It’s worth noting, though, that Fox and Fox Sports 1 have been running separate promos for various FIFA World Cup matches—see, for example, the second and third place entries in our ranking—and if they were all added up, the World Cup overall would definitively win our competition.

Meanwhile, a promo for OWN’s new drama Love Is takes fourth place. And closing out our chart at No. 5: a multi-series promo for HGTV that has the highest iSpot Attention Index (157) in our ranking, getting 57% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).