TNT Gives ‘Claws’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through June 10).

On the strength of 264 million TV ad impressions, TNT’s crime dramedy Claws, well, claws its way to the top of our chart.

The rest of our ranking is filled with fresh entrants: ABC’s death-row docuseries The Last Defense takes second place, an HGTV promo grabs third (it’s a new version of a multi-series promo that’s been a recent regular in our top five), Food Network competition show Wedding Cake Championship lands at fourth, and Fox restaurant-rescue series Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back closes out the chart.

Notably, Wedding Cake Championship scores the highest iSpot Attention Index (148) in our ranking, with its promos getting 48% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).