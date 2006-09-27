Food Network and Kohl's Partner Up

Scripps Networks is looking to extend its cable Food Network brand beyond the TV room and into the kitchen and pantry.

Food Net has struck a deal with Kohl's department stores that will get the networks name on cookware, dinnerware, cutlery, slicers and dicers, linens--and more--on the shelves of their stores.

"Kohl’s and Food Network will fully integrate marketing opportunities with Food Network programming and celebrity chefs and with in-store promotions," said Scripps in announcing the deal. But that doesn't mean you'll start seeing Food Net chefs running out to Kohl's during the show or showcasing Food Net appliances in the programming.

Food Net has historically not plugged products in its shows. "We will not change our position about product placement within our programming based on this deal with Kohl's," said a Scripps Networks spokesperson.

This is Scripps first partnership with a national retailer, but it probably won't be the last. Its other cable brands include HGTV, DIY Network, GAC, and Fine Living. "Being the leader in lifestyle media, there are numerous opportunities for our brands at the retail level," said a Scripps Networks spokesperson, "so there is certainly the chance that a retail deal will be extended to other Scripps Networks."