Food Net Adds Branding Bigwig

Program consultant Lynn Brindell has joined Food Network in New York as senior vice president, marketing, overseeing all marketing and branding for the channel.

Brindell is no stranger to the net, having been a consultant to the channel and serving as interim ad sales marketing VP during the upfront season two years ago. Brindell is also former senior VP, marketing, at Lifetime.

In addition, Susie Fogelson, director of consumer marketing, has been named VP.