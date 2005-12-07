Folta Named Top Redstone Adviser

Carl Folta, executive VP, corporate relations, for Viacom, is getting a big promotion.

Folta has been named to the new post of executive VP of the office of the chairman for both Viacom and CBS.

Although those two companies are dividing up into separate corporate entities by year's end, they will be commonly controlled, with Viacom Chairman Sumner Redstone atop both.

Folta will report directly to Redstone, while working with both Leslie Moonves and Tom Freston, who will be the chief executives of CBS and the new Viacom, respectively.

Folta will be "chief representative of the chairman and a corporate officer of both companies," according to an SEC filing on the new post.

He will oversee communications and administration of the chairman's office, coordinating with the companies' respective boards. In addition, he will serve as a senior adviser to Redstone.

Folta has been executive VP, corporate relations, since November 2004. He joined Viacom in 1994 as

VP, corporate relations, from co-owned Paramount Communications, where he had served for a decade in various communications posts.