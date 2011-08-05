Fogge to Head Marketing At NBC

As expected, Len Fogge, who Thursday announced he was leaving Showtime, has been named president of marketing for NBC Entertainment.

The move reunites Fogge with his former boss Bob Greenblatt, now NBC entertainment chairman. Greenblatt also recently hired Richard Licata away from Showtime to head communications at NBC.

Adam Stotsky, NBC's current chief marketer, will be leaving the network.

Fogge will lead all strategy, branding, creative paid media, digital/social media and partnership marketing for NBC.

"I enjoyed a close working relationship with Len during my seven years at Showtime and I don't believe anyone deserves more credit than him for building the subscription base to record levels or re-branding the company as one of the leading forces in cable television," said Greenblatt in a statement.

Fogge was formerly executive VP, creative marketing, research & digital media at Showtime Networks where he supervised all of the company's creative including its in-house agency, Red Group.