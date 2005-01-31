Star, Farscape Score

Sci-fi favorites are landing broadcast syndication deals. Paramount has cleared off-UPN one-hour drama Star Trek: Enterprise in more than 90% of the country for a fall syndicated launch. The series is cleared in 49 of the top 50 markets. Station groups committing one or more stations to the show include Viacom, NBC Universal and Clear Channel.

In another deal, Fox Television Stations is slotting syndicated runs of Sci Fi Channel’s original drama Farscape in eight of the top 10 markets. Farscape, one of Sci Fi’s best-rated originals, is distributed by Debmar Studios and Mercury Entertainment. Farscape has reached 50% clearance in broadcast syndication for fall 2005.

Millionaire Upgraded

Buena Vista Television’s Who Wants To Be a Millionaire has been upgraded in two markets. By fall 2006, the show will return to access on Jefferson-Pilot’s WBTV Charlotte, N.C., replacing King World’s Everybody Loves Raymond. Currently, WBTV double-runs Millionaire at 10 and 10:30 a.m. Also, Millionaire will move from a double run at 11 and 11:30 a.m. in West Palm Beach, Fla., to an access airing on Freedom’s WPEC. Next fall, Millionairewill replace Warner Bros.’ off-net staple Friends.

Danza Renewed

Buena Vista Television’s syndicated talker The Tony Danza Show has gotten second-season renewals on WDIV Detroit and WISH Indianapolis. WIVB Buffalo, N.Y., WAND Champaign, Ill., and WEEK Peoria, Ill., will also air the show. That brings clearances to more than 70% of the country.