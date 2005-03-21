Girls Blanket U.S.

Sony Pictures Television has cleared an off-net version of Girls Behaving Badly, a half-hour hidden-camera comedy that runs on Oxygen, in 95% of the country. The syndicator is selling 70 episodes of the comedy/reality series, which is hosted by Chelsea Handler, Melissa Howard, Shondrella and Kira Soltanovich.

Hip Hop's Poker Face

Heritage Media Group has sold its new syndicated weekly poker show, Hip Hop Hold 'Em, in seven of the top 10 markets. According to the company, clearances include Tribune stations WPIX New York, KTLA Los Angeles, WPHL Philadelphia, KDAF Dallas and WNOL New Orleans. The show, from Heritage and TWI—the TV production arm of sports management powerhouse IMG—takes the poker game Texas Hold 'Em and transplants it to the world of hip-hop, with celebrities hosting games in their homes for friends, including athletes (IMG represents several), musicians and actors.

“It's a given that poker works on TV,” says Dave Bulhack, SVP of distribution, TWI. “Hip Hop Hold 'Em will bring in that predisposed poker viewer, plus the hard to reach but desirable younger audience drawn to the entertainment and lifestyle elements of the show.”

WPIX has yet to determine when it will run the show.

“We have some interesting pairing options,” says Julie O'Neil, the station's programming director. “Would it go best with Soul Train or South Park?”

TWI worldwide also produces and distributes the reality series I'd Do Anything on ESPN.