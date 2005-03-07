Danza in Progress

The Tony Danza Show, the low-rated freshman strip from Buena Vista, found a better time slot in Chicago for next fall. The show moves from 1:40 a.m. on ABC’s WLS to noon on WMAQ. Danza also found a daytime slot in Los Angeles, moving from overnights. Winning daytime clearances is a start, but won’t guarantee strong numbers. On March 1, Danza pulled a 5.0 household rating at 10 a.m. in New York (behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show’s 6.0). But the same day in Miami, it pulled a 1.0 at 10 a.m. (behind Family Feud’s 3.9). In Pittsburgh, the show earned a 0.2 rating at 11 a.m.

ET, Oprah Get Oscar Bounce

Entertainment Tonight and The Oprah Winfrey Show scored big with the Oscars, recording impressive ratings on the day after the show. Both catered to a big appetite for news from Sunday night’s ceremony. Paramount’s ET pulled in a 7.9 household rating/12 share, according to Nielsen’s metered-market averages. It was the highest-rated episode in two years, up 7% from last year’s post-Oscar show. Oprah’s Oscar show was taped Monday morning with Jamie Foxx, Hillary Swank and thousands of adoring fans. It was the program’s highest-rated episode of the season, according to King World and Harpo Productions. It pulled a 10.8/23.

Affair Returns

Twentieth Television says it will launch its revival of A Current Affair March 26 on Fox stations, covering 40% of the country. Show runner Peter Brennan wooed correspondent Michel James Bryant from access magazine Extra. Anchored by Tim Green, the show will be produced out of Fox’s WWOR studio in Secaucus, N.J.