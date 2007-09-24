FNC's 'Fox Report' Makeover

FNC's Fox Report—the top-rated cable news show in the 7 p.m. time slot—has been given a high-tech makeover. The FNC newscast, anchored by Shepard Smith, launches in its new plasma screen-festooned studio on Sept. 24. The new set includes a single rear-screen projection wall, a double rear-projection wall and a large LED “stealth wall” that will enable real-time video. The redesign will facilitate multiple feed video and even more graphics.

Fox Report also will begin regularly incorporating FNC's user-generated citizen reporter initiative UReport via commentary segments on zeitgeist touchstones.

For Smith, the new studio is representative of the network's commitment at a time when many news organizations are downsizing.

“For me, it's about adding value with more resources: more reporters, more producers,” he says. “As far as the environment goes, it's sick. I don't think there's another studio like this in TV news.”