FMs
KXPC(FM) Lebanon/Albany, Ore.
Price: $4.1 million
Buyer: Portland Broadcasting LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil, manager/35% member; Northland Holdings Trust, 63% member). Buzil is president of Mag Mile Media LLC, which owns/is buying buying 36 AMs and 74 other FMs
Seller: Spotlight Media Corp. Inc., Bethesda, Md. (Michael C. Gelfand, principal); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.
Format: Country
KATP(FM) Amarillo, Texas
Price: $1.5 million cash
Buyer: Clear Channel (see first Combo item)
Seller: Cropper-McGuire Broadcasting Inc., Amarillo (Steve Cropper, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
101.8 MHz; 100 kW, ant. 935 ft.
Format: Country
Broker: Gammon Media Brokers LLC (seller)
KZYR(FM) Avon and KSNO-FM Snowmass Village/Aspen, Colo.
Price: $1.5 million cash
Buyer: Cool Radio LLC, Homewood, Ill. (Thomas F. Dobrez, 100% member); no other broadcast interests
Seller:
AGM Rocky Mountain Broadcasting I LLC, Bakersfield, Calif. (Anthony S. Brandon, president). Brandon owns/is buying 67% of an AM-FM in Bakersfield, Calif.; 50% of six other FMs and one AM; 49% of two more FMs and one AM, and 25% of seven more FMs and four more AMs
Facilities: KZYR : 103.1 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 489 ft.; KSNO-FM : 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 325 ft.
Formats: KZYR : alternative rock; KSNO-FM : AOR, alternative
Broker: McCoy Broadcasting (seller)
WPFL(FM) Century, Fla./Flomaton, Ala.
Price: $575,000 (includes $50,000 ad credit)
Buyer: Tri-County Broadcasting Inc., Flomaton (Earnest R. and Larry White, co-owners); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Dayton Communications Corp., Sarasota, Fla. (Daniel S. Dayton, principal); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 105.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Oldies
KSKD-FM Chowchilla, Calif.
Price:$450,000
Buyer: Golden Pegasus Financial Services Inc., Hughson, Calif. (Nelson [president] and Debbie Gomez, each 47.5% owner); owns two California AMs. Nelson Gomez has interest in KNTO(FM) Livingston, Calif.
Seller: Del Rosario Talpa Inc., Chowchilla (Mario R. Meza, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 93.3 MHz, 2.95 kW, ant. 335 ft.
Format: Rebroadcasts KLVR(FM) Santa Rosa, Calif.
Broker: MCH Enterprises Inc. (seller)
WSPX(FM) Bowman/Orangeburg, S.C.
Price: $400,000
Buyer: Glory Communications Inc., W. Columbia, S.C. (Alex Snipe, president/owner); owns two FMs and two AMs, all S.C.
Seller: Boswell Broadcasting LLC, Orangeburg (Charles W. Boswell/managing member). Charles Boswell owns two S.C. FMs
Facilities: 94.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Sports
KULH(FM) Wheeling/Trenton, Mo.
Price: $350,000
Buyer: Resources Management Unlimited Inc., Chillicothe, Mo. (Stan G. [president] and Michelle Saunders, joint 16% owners); no other broadcast interests
Seller: Par Broadcasting Co. Inc., Trenton (Michael L. Ransdell, president); owns KGOZ(FM ) Gallatin/Trenton, Mo. Ransdell owns 30% of KTTN-AM-FM Trenton
Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.
Format: Classic rock
Construction permit for new FM in Bainbridge, Ga.
Price: $275,000
Buyer: John H. Wiggins, Fairview, Tenn.; owns KKJW(FM) Stanton, Texas
Seller: Chattachoochee Broadcast Associates, Bainbridge (Roy Simpson, general partner); no other broadcast interests. Note: CBA bought CP for $15,600 in October 1999 >80% of WAZX-FM Cleveland/Smyrna, Ga.
Price: $60,000
Buyer: Javier Macias, Atlanta; currently 20% owner of WAXZ-FM ; has interest in WAZX(AM) Smyrna
Seller: Bernie Eisenstein, Atlanta; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 101.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 410 ft.
Format: Regional Mexican
Construction permit for KBPY(FM) Colstrip, Mont.
Price: $52,000
Buyer: Hi-Line Radio Fellowship Inc., Havre, Mont. (Dean Hodges, chairman/12% owner); owns four Montana FMs; has applied to build two FMs
Seller: Brian M. Encke, Loveland, Colo.; no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 99.5 MHz
WSPE(FM) Lerose/Booneville, Ky.
Price: $15,000
Buyer: Morehead State University, Morehead, Ky. (L.M. Jones, chairman, Board of Regents); owns WMKY(FM) Morehead
Seller: White Sky Broadcasting Ltd., Livonia, Mich. (Robert J. Shuman, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities: 88.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 161 ft.
Format: Rock of the '60s, '70s & '80s
25% of WJMD(FM) Hazard, Ky.
Price: $250
Buyer: Stuart Shane Sparkman, Hazard; is selling part of his interest in WZQQ(FM) Hyden/Hazard, Ky. (see next item)
Sellers: Michael Barnett (51% owner, to be 50% owner) and Faron K. Sparkman (49% owner, to be 25% owner), Hazard. Sparkman owns 21.5% of WKIC(AM)-WSGS(FM) Hazard
Facilities: 104.7 MHz, 2.5 kW, ant. 1.135 ft.
Format: Religion
50% of WZQQ(FM) Hyden/Hazard, Ky.
Price: $50
Buyer: Faron K. and Linda Sparkman, Hazard (each to be 25% owners; see preceding item)
Seller: Leslie County Broadcasting Inc., Hyden (Stuart Shane and Kimberly Sparkman, each 49% owners/to be 25% owners; Leonard Brashear, 2% owner/to be 0% owner)
Facilities: 97.9 MHz, 1.75 kW, ant. 1,207 ft.
Format: Hot AC
Construction permit for KBPW(FM) Hampton, Ark.
Price: $0
Buyer: American Family Association Inc., Tupelo, Miss. (Donald E. Wildmon, president); owns/is buying at least 103 FMs and permits to build FMs
Seller: Educational Opportunities Inc., Washington (Shan Easterling, president); owns two CPs
Facilities: Not available
Format: To be Christian
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.