KXPC(FM) Lebanon/Albany, Ore.

Price: $4.1 million

Buyer: Portland Broadcasting LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil, manager/35% member; Northland Holdings Trust, 63% member). Buzil is president of Mag Mile Media LLC, which owns/is buying buying 36 AMs and 74 other FMs

Seller: Spotlight Media Corp. Inc., Bethesda, Md. (Michael C. Gelfand, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,099 ft.

Format: Country

KATP(FM) Amarillo, Texas

Price: $1.5 million cash

Buyer: Clear Channel (see first Combo item)

Seller: Cropper-McGuire Broadcasting Inc., Amarillo (Steve Cropper, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

101.8 MHz; 100 kW, ant. 935 ft.

Format: Country

Broker: Gammon Media Brokers LLC (seller)

KZYR(FM) Avon and KSNO-FM Snowmass Village/Aspen, Colo.

Price: $1.5 million cash

Buyer: Cool Radio LLC, Homewood, Ill. (Thomas F. Dobrez, 100% member); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

AGM Rocky Mountain Broadcasting I LLC, Bakersfield, Calif. (Anthony S. Brandon, president). Brandon owns/is buying 67% of an AM-FM in Bakersfield, Calif.; 50% of six other FMs and one AM; 49% of two more FMs and one AM, and 25% of seven more FMs and four more AMs

Facilities: KZYR : 103.1 MHz, 12 kW, ant. 489 ft.; KSNO-FM : 103.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 325 ft.

Formats: KZYR : alternative rock; KSNO-FM : AOR, alternative

Broker: McCoy Broadcasting (seller)

WPFL(FM) Century, Fla./Flomaton, Ala.

Price: $575,000 (includes $50,000 ad credit)

Buyer: Tri-County Broadcasting Inc., Flomaton (Earnest R. and Larry White, co-owners); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Dayton Communications Corp., Sarasota, Fla. (Daniel S. Dayton, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 105.1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Oldies

KSKD-FM Chowchilla, Calif.

Price:$450,000

Buyer: Golden Pegasus Financial Services Inc., Hughson, Calif. (Nelson [president] and Debbie Gomez, each 47.5% owner); owns two California AMs. Nelson Gomez has interest in KNTO(FM) Livingston, Calif.

Seller: Del Rosario Talpa Inc., Chowchilla (Mario R. Meza, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 93.3 MHz, 2.95 kW, ant. 335 ft.

Format: Rebroadcasts KLVR(FM) Santa Rosa, Calif.

Broker: MCH Enterprises Inc. (seller)

WSPX(FM) Bowman/Orangeburg, S.C.

Price: $400,000

Buyer: Glory Communications Inc., W. Columbia, S.C. (Alex Snipe, president/owner); owns two FMs and two AMs, all S.C.

Seller: Boswell Broadcasting LLC, Orangeburg (Charles W. Boswell/managing member). Charles Boswell owns two S.C. FMs

Facilities: 94.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Sports

KULH(FM) Wheeling/Trenton, Mo.

Price: $350,000

Buyer: Resources Management Unlimited Inc., Chillicothe, Mo. (Stan G. [president] and Michelle Saunders, joint 16% owners); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Par Broadcasting Co. Inc., Trenton (Michael L. Ransdell, president); owns KGOZ(FM ) Gallatin/Trenton, Mo. Ransdell owns 30% of KTTN-AM-FM Trenton

Facilities: 105.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Classic rock

Construction permit for new FM in Bainbridge, Ga.

Price: $275,000

Buyer: John H. Wiggins, Fairview, Tenn.; owns KKJW(FM) Stanton, Texas

Seller: Chattachoochee Broadcast Associates, Bainbridge (Roy Simpson, general partner); no other broadcast interests. Note: CBA bought CP for $15,600 in October 1999 >80% of WAZX-FM Cleveland/Smyrna, Ga.

Price: $60,000

Buyer: Javier Macias, Atlanta; currently 20% owner of WAXZ-FM ; has interest in WAZX(AM) Smyrna

Seller: Bernie Eisenstein, Atlanta; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 101.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 410 ft.

Format: Regional Mexican

Construction permit for KBPY(FM) Colstrip, Mont.

Price: $52,000

Buyer: Hi-Line Radio Fellowship Inc., Havre, Mont. (Dean Hodges, chairman/12% owner); owns four Montana FMs; has applied to build two FMs

Seller: Brian M. Encke, Loveland, Colo.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 99.5 MHz

WSPE(FM) Lerose/Booneville, Ky.

Price: $15,000

Buyer: Morehead State University, Morehead, Ky. (L.M. Jones, chairman, Board of Regents); owns WMKY(FM) Morehead

Seller: White Sky Broadcasting Ltd., Livonia, Mich. (Robert J. Shuman, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: 88.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 161 ft.

Format: Rock of the '60s, '70s & '80s

25% of WJMD(FM) Hazard, Ky.

Price: $250

Buyer: Stuart Shane Sparkman, Hazard; is selling part of his interest in WZQQ(FM) Hyden/Hazard, Ky. (see next item)

Sellers: Michael Barnett (51% owner, to be 50% owner) and Faron K. Sparkman (49% owner, to be 25% owner), Hazard. Sparkman owns 21.5% of WKIC(AM)-WSGS(FM) Hazard

Facilities: 104.7 MHz, 2.5 kW, ant. 1.135 ft.

Format: Religion

50% of WZQQ(FM) Hyden/Hazard, Ky.

Price: $50

Buyer: Faron K. and Linda Sparkman, Hazard (each to be 25% owners; see preceding item)

Seller: Leslie County Broadcasting Inc., Hyden (Stuart Shane and Kimberly Sparkman, each 49% owners/to be 25% owners; Leonard Brashear, 2% owner/to be 0% owner)

Facilities: 97.9 MHz, 1.75 kW, ant. 1,207 ft.

Format: Hot AC

Construction permit for KBPW(FM) Hampton, Ark.

Price: $0

Buyer: American Family Association Inc., Tupelo, Miss. (Donald E. Wildmon, president); owns/is buying at least 103 FMs and permits to build FMs

Seller: Educational Opportunities Inc., Washington (Shan Easterling, president); owns two CPs

Facilities: Not available

Format: To be Christian