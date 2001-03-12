FMs
KLTG(FM) and KOUL(FM) Corpus Christi and KRAD(FM) Portland/Corpus Christi Texas
Price:
$6.5 million
Buyer:
Rodriguez Communications LP, Dallas (Rodriguez Operating Inc., sole general partner [RFT Broadcasting Inc., 67.8% owner (Marcos & Sonya Rodriquez Family Trust, owner; James L. Anderson, trustee)]); owns/controls five other FMs and two AMs, all Texas. Anderson has interest in KXEB(AM) S herman, Texas
Seller:
Equicom Inc., Houston (Randall B. Hale, chairman); is selling 10 FMs and seven AMs, all Texas
Facilities:
KLTG : 96.5 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 955 ft.; KOUL : 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 941 ft.; KRAD : 105.5 MHz, 1.9 kW, ant. 354 ft.
Format:
KLTG : AC; KOUL : C & W; KRAD : contemporary mass appeal, modern rock KULF(FM) Brenham (between Houston and Bryan), Texas
Price:
$1.5 million
Buyer:
Fort Bend Broadcasting Co., Houston (Roy E. Henderson, owner); owns/is buying five other FMs, including KMBV(FM) Navasota, Texas (see item, below). Henderson also owns 10 more FMs and three AMs; construction permits to build two Texas FMs, and 51% of KVCQ(FM) Cuero/Victoria, Texas
Seller:
May Broadcasting Inc., Brenham (William R. Hicks, Janice May and Roy May Jr., owners). Hicks owns 89.2% of two AMs and one FM in College Station, Texas
Facilities:
94.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 100 meters (pending application to increase power and change transmitter location)
Format:
Country
66.6% of construction permit for FM at Rio Grande, P.R.
Price:
$933,000 ($466,500 to each 33.3% seller)
Buyer:
United Broadcasters Co., Santurce, P.R. (spouses Josantanio Mellado Romero and Carmen Gonzalez Vega, joint 50% owners, and spouses Luis A. Guzman-Lluberes and Ana M. Velez-Borras, joint 50% owners); currently 33.3% owner of CP
33.3% Seller:
Rio Grande Broadcasting Co. [Calle Julio and Noe Marin, joint 51% members], Caguas, P.R., and Irene Rodriguez Diaz De McComas, Guaynabo, P.R.; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
97.3 MHz
KMBV(FM) Navasota/Bryan, Texas
Price:
$900,000
Buyer:
Fort Bend Broadcasting (see second FM item)
Seller:
Nicol Broadcasting Ltd., Crockett, Texas (Nicol Family Partnership Ltd., owner; L.T. Nicol, president); owns KBHT(FM) Crockett
Facilities:
92.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 263 ft.
Format:
AC
WWRK-FM Elberton, Ga.
Price:
At least $478,000 (debt)
Buyer:
Douglas M. Sutton Jr., Union, S.C.; owns two other FMs and two AMs, all in South Carolina
Seller:
Gordon K. Van Mol, Athens, Ga.; owns Chase Broadcasting Inc., which is selling three FMs and three AMs, including WEHR(FM) Elberton (see item, above)
Facilities:
92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.
Format:
Country
