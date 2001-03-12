KLTG(FM) and KOUL(FM) Corpus Christi and KRAD(FM) Portland/Corpus Christi Texas

Price:

$6.5 million

Buyer:

Rodriguez Communications LP, Dallas (Rodriguez Operating Inc., sole general partner [RFT Broadcasting Inc., 67.8% owner (Marcos & Sonya Rodriquez Family Trust, owner; James L. Anderson, trustee)]); owns/controls five other FMs and two AMs, all Texas. Anderson has interest in KXEB(AM) S herman, Texas

Seller:

Equicom Inc., Houston (Randall B. Hale, chairman); is selling 10 FMs and seven AMs, all Texas

Facilities:

KLTG : 96.5 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 955 ft.; KOUL : 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 941 ft.; KRAD : 105.5 MHz, 1.9 kW, ant. 354 ft.

Format:

KLTG : AC; KOUL : C & W; KRAD : contemporary mass appeal, modern rock KULF(FM) Brenham (between Houston and Bryan), Texas

Price:

$1.5 million

Buyer:

Fort Bend Broadcasting Co., Houston (Roy E. Henderson, owner); owns/is buying five other FMs, including KMBV(FM) Navasota, Texas (see item, below). Henderson also owns 10 more FMs and three AMs; construction permits to build two Texas FMs, and 51% of KVCQ(FM) Cuero/Victoria, Texas

Seller:

May Broadcasting Inc., Brenham (William R. Hicks, Janice May and Roy May Jr., owners). Hicks owns 89.2% of two AMs and one FM in College Station, Texas

Facilities:

94.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 100 meters (pending application to increase power and change transmitter location)

Format:

Country

66.6% of construction permit for FM at Rio Grande, P.R.

Price:

$933,000 ($466,500 to each 33.3% seller)

Buyer:

United Broadcasters Co., Santurce, P.R. (spouses Josantanio Mellado Romero and Carmen Gonzalez Vega, joint 50% owners, and spouses Luis A. Guzman-Lluberes and Ana M. Velez-Borras, joint 50% owners); currently 33.3% owner of CP

33.3% Seller:

Rio Grande Broadcasting Co. [Calle Julio and Noe Marin, joint 51% members], Caguas, P.R., and Irene Rodriguez Diaz De McComas, Guaynabo, P.R.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

97.3 MHz

KMBV(FM) Navasota/Bryan, Texas

Price:

$900,000

Buyer:

Fort Bend Broadcasting (see second FM item)

Seller:

Nicol Broadcasting Ltd., Crockett, Texas (Nicol Family Partnership Ltd., owner; L.T. Nicol, president); owns KBHT(FM) Crockett

Facilities:

92.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 263 ft.

Format:

AC

WWRK-FM Elberton, Ga.

Price:

At least $478,000 (debt)

Buyer:

Douglas M. Sutton Jr., Union, S.C.; owns two other FMs and two AMs, all in South Carolina

Seller:

Gordon K. Van Mol, Athens, Ga.; owns Chase Broadcasting Inc., which is selling three FMs and three AMs, including WEHR(FM) Elberton (see item, above)

Facilities:

92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Format:

Country