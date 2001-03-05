KZAM(FM) Ganado/Victoria, Texas

Price: $1.5 million

Buyer: Fort Bend Broadcasting Co., Houston (Roy E. Henderson, owner); owns three other FMs. Henderson also owns 10 more FMs and three AMs; construction permits to build two Texas FMs, and 51% of KVCQ(FM) Cuero/Victoria, Texas

Seller: Bill Hooten, Victoria; is buying KTKO(FM) Beevillle, Texas (Changing Hands, Feb. 5)

Facilities:

104.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 459 ft.

Format: Country

KLTD(FM) Temple, Texas

Price: $1.5 million (includes $50,000 noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president/75% owner of one of Cumulus' three attributable shareholders; brother John W. Dickey, executive vice president); owns/is buying 220 other FMs and 92 AMs, including KTEM(AM) Temple

Seller: KenCannon Communication Ltd., Graford, Texas (Steve Cannon and Ken Williams, limited partners). Williams owns 33.3% of KTON(AM ) Belton/ Copperas Cove and KLFX(FM) Nolanville/Harker Heights, Texas

Facilities: 101.7 MHz, 16.5 kW, ant. 410 ft.

Format: Contemporary Christian

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

WWZK(FM) Villas/Cape May/Atlantic City, N.J.

Price: $1.4 million (for stock)

Buyer: WZK LLC, Cape May Court House, N.J. (Wilbur E. Huf Jr., 30% managing member). Principals of WZK LLC have interest in WCZT(FM) Avalon/ Cape May, N.J.

Seller: Marc Scott Communications Inc., Fairplay, Colo. (Marc Scott, president/ 51% owner); owns WJNN(FM) North Cape May, N.J.

Facilities: 98.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 292 ft.

Format: AC

WJLR(FM) Seymour/North Vernon, Ind.

Price: $150,000

Buyer: Midwest Ministries Inc., North Vernon (Marty Pieratt, president/owner). Pieratt has interest in three other Indiana FMs

Seller: Good Shepherd Radio Inc., Corydon, Ind. (Keith L. Reising Jr., president); owns/is buying five Indiana FMs; owns construction permit to build FM in Versailles, Ind. Reising owns two FMs and one AM, all Ind.

Facilities: 91.5 MHz, 5.6 kW, ant. 351 ft.

Format: Christian information, education