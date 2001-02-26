40% of KGAR(FM) Garden City/Kansas City, Mo.

Price:

$10 million

Buyer:

Susquehanna Radio Corp., York, Pa. (David E. Kennedy, president); owns/is buying 26 radio stations, including KCMO-AM-FM Kansas City and KCFX(FM) Harrisonville/Kansas City, Mo. Note: Susquehanna will buy remaining 60% of KGAR after three years (price to be determined by fair market appraisal).

Seller:

Jesscom Inc., Whitefish, Mont. (Frank Copisidas Jr., president). Copisidas owns one FM and one AM in Nebraska

Facilities:

105.1 MHz, 2.2 kW, ant. 548 ft.

Format:

Dark

Broker:

Patrick Communications (buyer); Michael Bergner (seller)

WBRQ(FM) Cidra/Caguas P.R.

Price:

$3.6 million

Buyer:

Newlife Broadcasting Inc., Mayaguez, P.R. (Juan Carlos Matos Barreto, president/51% owner); is selling WFDT(FM) (formerly WNNV ) Aguada/Hormigueros, P.R., to seller of WBRQ (see next item). Barreto also owns 49% of WXZX(FM) Culebra, P.R.

Seller:

Arso Radio Corp., Caguas (Jesus M. Soto, chairman/60% owner); owns three FMs in Puerto Rico. Soto family members own two other FMs and six AMs, all in Puerto Rico

Note: Arso bought WBRQ for same price a year ago (Changing Hands, Jan. 31, 2000).

Facilities:

97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 866 ft.

Format:

Spanish/ballads

WFDT(FM) (formerly WNNV) Aguada/Hormigueros, P.R.Price:

$3.2 million

Buyer:

Arso Radio (see preceding item)

Seller:

Newlife Broadcasting (see preceding item)

Facilities:

105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,036 ft.

Format:

Spanish