FMs
40% of KGAR(FM) Garden City/Kansas City, Mo.
Price:
$10 million
Buyer:
Susquehanna Radio Corp., York, Pa. (David E. Kennedy, president); owns/is buying 26 radio stations, including KCMO-AM-FM Kansas City and KCFX(FM) Harrisonville/Kansas City, Mo. Note: Susquehanna will buy remaining 60% of KGAR after three years (price to be determined by fair market appraisal).
Seller:
Jesscom Inc., Whitefish, Mont. (Frank Copisidas Jr., president). Copisidas owns one FM and one AM in Nebraska
Facilities:
105.1 MHz, 2.2 kW, ant. 548 ft.
Format:
Dark
Broker:
Patrick Communications (buyer); Michael Bergner (seller)
WBRQ(FM) Cidra/Caguas P.R.
Price:
$3.6 million
Buyer:
Newlife Broadcasting Inc., Mayaguez, P.R. (Juan Carlos Matos Barreto, president/51% owner); is selling WFDT(FM) (formerly WNNV ) Aguada/Hormigueros, P.R., to seller of WBRQ (see next item). Barreto also owns 49% of WXZX(FM) Culebra, P.R.
Seller:
Arso Radio Corp., Caguas (Jesus M. Soto, chairman/60% owner); owns three FMs in Puerto Rico. Soto family members own two other FMs and six AMs, all in Puerto Rico
Note: Arso bought WBRQ for same price a year ago (Changing Hands, Jan. 31, 2000).
Facilities:
97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 866 ft.
Format:
Spanish/ballads
WFDT(FM) (formerly WNNV) Aguada/Hormigueros, P.R.Price:
$3.2 million
Buyer:
Arso Radio (see preceding item)
Seller:
Newlife Broadcasting (see preceding item)
Facilities:
105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 1,036 ft.
Format:
Spanish
