WDRR(FM) San Carlos Park/Fort Myers, Fla.

Price:

$2.5 million (for stock)

Buyer:

CAM Broadcasting Co. Inc., San Antonio (Van H. Archer III, director). Archer owns/has interest in one AM and nine FMs

Seller:

Ray Broadcasting Inc., Fort Myers (Ruth H. Ray, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

98.5 MHz, 20.5 kW, ant. 371 ft.

Format:

New AC

Broker:

Blackburn & Co. Inc.

KMXU(FM) Manti, Utah

Price:

$2 million

Buyer:

Mag Mile Media LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil, president); owns/is buying 36 AMs and 73 other FMs

Seller:

Sanpete County Broadcasting Co., Manti (Doug Barton, president); owns KMTI(AM) Manti

Facilities:

105.1 MHz, 63 kW, ant. 2,360 ft.

Format:

Easy Listening

Broker:

Media Services Group Inc.KLVW(FM) Odessa, Texas

Price:

$1.475 million

Buyer:

Tommy R. Vascocu, Midland, Texas; no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (Richard Jenkins, president); owns/is buying 26 FMs and two AMs

Facilities:

99.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 500 ft.

Format:

Religion

WMDI(FM) Bar Harbor, Maine

Price:

$697,000

Buyer:

Mariner Broadcasting Corp., Kennebunk, Maine (Louis Vitali, principal); owns four other Maine FMs

Seller:

Bridge Broadcast Corp., Bar Harbor (R. Scott Hogg, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

107.7 MHz, 11.5 kW, ant. 489 ft.

Format:

Classic rock

Broker:

George Silverman & Associates

Construction permit for FM in Needles, Calif.

Price:

$270,000

Buyer:

William J. and Donald W. Jaeger (brothers), Redlands, Calif. Jaegers also own three AMs and two other FMs, including KLUK(FM ) Needles

Seller:

EB Needles LLC, New York (Charles B. Moss, principal). Moss owns KVON(AM ) Napa and KVYN(FM ) St. Helena, Calif.

Facilities:

107.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 450 ft.

WCNJ(FM) Hazlet, N.J.

Price:

$175,000 (for stock)

Buyers:

Kanwaljit Kaur, Arvid Mahal and Jaspal Suri, Lawrenceville, N.J.; no other broadcast interests

Sellers:

Maria Alberto, Stephanos and Georgia Liadis (spouses) and Michael McManamon, Hazlet; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

89.3 MHz, 100 W, ant. 260 ft.Format:Rock/AOR