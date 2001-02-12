FMs
WDRR(FM) San Carlos Park/Fort Myers, Fla.
Price:
$2.5 million (for stock)
Buyer:
CAM Broadcasting Co. Inc., San Antonio (Van H. Archer III, director). Archer owns/has interest in one AM and nine FMs
Seller:
Ray Broadcasting Inc., Fort Myers (Ruth H. Ray, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
98.5 MHz, 20.5 kW, ant. 371 ft.
Format:
New AC
Broker:
Blackburn & Co. Inc.
KMXU(FM) Manti, Utah
Price:
$2 million
Buyer:
Mag Mile Media LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil, president); owns/is buying 36 AMs and 73 other FMs
Seller:
Sanpete County Broadcasting Co., Manti (Doug Barton, president); owns KMTI(AM) Manti
Facilities:
105.1 MHz, 63 kW, ant. 2,360 ft.
Format:
Easy Listening
Broker:
Media Services Group Inc.KLVW(FM) Odessa, Texas
Price:
$1.475 million
Buyer:
Tommy R. Vascocu, Midland, Texas; no other broadcast interests
Seller:
Educational Media Foundation, Sacramento, Calif. (Richard Jenkins, president); owns/is buying 26 FMs and two AMs
Facilities:
99.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 500 ft.
Format:
Religion
WMDI(FM) Bar Harbor, Maine
Price:
$697,000
Buyer:
Mariner Broadcasting Corp., Kennebunk, Maine (Louis Vitali, principal); owns four other Maine FMs
Seller:
Bridge Broadcast Corp., Bar Harbor (R. Scott Hogg, principal); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
107.7 MHz, 11.5 kW, ant. 489 ft.
Format:
Classic rock
Broker:
George Silverman & Associates
Construction permit for FM in Needles, Calif.
Price:
$270,000
Buyer:
William J. and Donald W. Jaeger (brothers), Redlands, Calif. Jaegers also own three AMs and two other FMs, including KLUK(FM ) Needles
Seller:
EB Needles LLC, New York (Charles B. Moss, principal). Moss owns KVON(AM ) Napa and KVYN(FM ) St. Helena, Calif.
Facilities:
107.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 450 ft.
WCNJ(FM) Hazlet, N.J.
Price:
$175,000 (for stock)
Buyers:
Kanwaljit Kaur, Arvid Mahal and Jaspal Suri, Lawrenceville, N.J.; no other broadcast interests
Sellers:
Maria Alberto, Stephanos and Georgia Liadis (spouses) and Michael McManamon, Hazlet; no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
89.3 MHz, 100 W, ant. 260 ft.Format:Rock/AOR
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.